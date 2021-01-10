Economic equity bill ranges from payday loans to lead water pipes

SPRINGFIELD – As the General Assembly’s lame duck session moved into its third day, lawmakers in both chambers turned their attention to a sweeping bill aimed at narrowing economic disparities faced by Black and brown communities in Illinois.

That is one of the four pillars that make up the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus’ agenda, which has been the focus of the lame duck session thus far.

The proposed Economic Equity Act, House Bill 5871, was introduced Thursday by Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, and like many of the other bills being pushed by the ILBC, it drew general praise for its intent, but criticism over a number of specific parts.

The 334-page bill contains sections dealing with predatory lending, the use of criminal background checks in employment decisions and housing, diversity requirements in state contracting and purchasing, and the removal of lead water pipes in public water systems, something that advocates say disproportionately affects communities of color.

It also would create a new African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission that, among other things, would be charged with developing future legislation to require corporations and other institutions to disclose any past ties to the slave trade and to negotiate financial reparations.