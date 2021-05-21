Effingham County board accepts redistricting plan

In another matter, the board approved a $20,000 Revolving Fund loan for the Country Haven Event Center owned by Erik Pike. The loan will allow the event center to expand its food services. Campbell said there is roughly $15,000 left in the fund.

Effingham Public Library Director Amanda McKay and Case Manager Kayla Schumacher gave board members an overview of the Effingham County Case Manager program.

"We started this program soon after the pandemic began connecting people with whatever they needed and at that point in time it was mostly phones. Getting access to phones," McKay said. "We helped the self-employed to apply for unemployment because that was a whole new process not available in the past."

She said Johnna Schultz and Libby Moeller and a few volunteers were instrumental in getting the project started.

"Then we were able to secure funding from the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, along with private donors as well," McKay said.

McKay said they have been operating an office in the basement of the library for the past 11 months. She said right now funding is coming from the Illinois Public Health Association through a statewide grant program.