Election failures could push Michael Madigan closer to an exit. Here's why.

"It's not Madigan's fault that they lost the two seats in southern Illinois because just what's been happening. There's no Democratic Party down there anymore," Redfield said. "What the Democrats have been successfully doing is trading suburban seats for downstate seats."

The problem for Madigan, Redfield said, is that the Democrats were expected to do a lot better in the suburbs than they did.

"It's the expectations game and the money game," Redfield said. "They spent an ungodly amount of money to not win seats."

Mooney said it isn't so much whether the controversies surrounding Madigan affected the voting, it's the comments from Durbin and other top officials in the party.

"It's the beginning of the wall crumbling down," he said. "When I saw Dick Durbin saying that I said to myself that's the beginning of the end. If there's going to be a palace revolt it's not going to come from Stephanie Kifowit."

Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, has said she will challenge Madigan to become next speaker.