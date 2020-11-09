Election failures could push Michael Madigan closer to an exit. Here's why.

Arguably the most prevalent image in the just-concluded election was a photograph of House Speaker Michael Madigan.
From the statewide debate over the graduated income tax to local legislative races, Madigan's image once again was used to unite opposition to an issue or a candidate. To be associated with Madigan was reason to be rejected by voters.
It's a tactic that's been used for years by Republicans with limited success. Two years ago, the state Republican Party chair suggested that Madigan as a campaign issue may have run its course.
However, with Tuesday's election results, the questions resurfaced over whether Madigan has become a liability to Democratic candidates and issues.
"All across our state, and the advertising told the story, we paid a heavy price for the speaker's chairmanship of the Democratic Party," U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said during an interview on WTTW television in Chicago. "Candidates who had little or no connection with him whatsoever were being tarred as Madigan allies who are behind corruption and so forth and so on. It was really disconcerting to see the price that we paid on that. I hope he takes that to heart and understands that his presence as chairman of our party is not helping."
Gov. JB Pritzker said he agreed with Durbin's assessment that Madigan should step down as party chair. He blamed defeat of the tax amendment in part on opponents being "able to tap into voters' concerns about corruption and their lack of trust in government."
Madigan said he is staying.
"I am proud of my record electing Democrats who support workers and families and represent the diversity of our state," he said in a statement. "Illinois is the anchor in the 'blue wall' that has been reconstructed in the Midwest and I look forward to continuing our fight for working families as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois."
As of now, Republicans have picked up a net of two seats in the House. Two House Republican incumbents were defeated while the House GOP took four seats that were held by the Democrats. Democrats maintain a super majority in the chamber.
In the Senate, Democrats picked up the seat that was held by Jim Oberwies who ran for Congress.
There was speculation that the House Democrats could gain ground on the Republicans by gaining additional seats in the suburbs that have been moving more and more to the Democratic camp. At the same time Madigan, as state Democratic Party chair, held a huge financial advantage over the Republicans.
"Yes, the Democrats under-performed on a variety of fronts, but it is really difficult to pinpoint cause and effect on these election outcomes," said Christopher Mooney of the Institute for Government and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois. "The reason it's hard to look at cause and effect is just because it's really almost a constant. For many cycles they've been doing this on Madigan."
Mooney said the Democrats did under-perform in the suburbs.
Pandemic, lack of trust in government and Madigan effect help send graduated tax amendment to defeat
"The question I have of Madigan is his vaunted organization falling apart?" Mooney said. "It's not so much him as reputation, it's him as manager."
He also said some of the suburban seats Democrats picked up in 2018 "they shouldn't be winning anyway. They just did it because of Madigan's skill."
"This time you win the marginal seats, next time you might lose them," he said.
Kent Redfield, retired political scientist at the University of Illinois Springfield, called Tuesday's vote a failure of expectations for Madigan. Two of the four seats lost by Madigan are in southern Illinois.
"It's not Madigan's fault that they lost the two seats in southern Illinois because just what's been happening. There's no Democratic Party down there anymore," Redfield said. "What the Democrats have been successfully doing is trading suburban seats for downstate seats."
The problem for Madigan, Redfield said, is that the Democrats were expected to do a lot better in the suburbs than they did.
"It's the expectations game and the money game," Redfield said. "They spent an ungodly amount of money to not win seats."
Mooney said it isn't so much whether the controversies surrounding Madigan affected the voting, it's the comments from Durbin and other top officials in the party.
"It's the beginning of the wall crumbling down," he said. "When I saw Dick Durbin saying that I said to myself that's the beginning of the end. If there's going to be a palace revolt it's not going to come from Stephanie Kifowit."
Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, has said she will challenge Madigan to become next speaker.
"Durbin is in this perfect position to be the one to drop the dime on him," Mooney said. "Then Pritzker comes out and says we've got to change it. The two biggest Democrats in the state other than the speaker are now saying in one voice (Madigan should resign as party chair)."
Redfield said his sense is that voter dislike of Madigan was a "huge factor" in Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride failing in his retention bid, had an indirect influence on the tax amendment's failure and was "some blame" in suburban legislative races. But he said the key is to follow the money.
"The unions, the trial lawyers, to a certain extent the health facilities, health insurance, they all trust him that we're going to keep a Democratic majority, that we're going to fund government," Redfield said. "This is the pragmatic side that says I want a leader that can raise money and make smart decisions. If I were a member of the House I don't know as I'd be pushing him out because I don't think you do that until the money people lose confidence in him."
These are the 13 members of Biden's coronavirus task force
Dr. David Kessler
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, co-chair. Associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management at Yale University and associate dean for health equity research at Yale's medical school specializing in health care for marginalized populations.
Dr. Rick Bright
Dr. Luciana Borio
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Dr. Atul Gawande
Dr. Celine Gounder
Dr. Celine Gounder. Clinical assistant professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine who served as assistant commissioner and director of the Bureau of Tuberculosis Control at New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
Dr. Julie Morita
Dr. Michael Osterholm
Ms. Loyce Pace
Ms. Loyce Pace. Executive director and president of the Global Health Council, who previously served in leadership positions at the American Cancer Society.
Dr. Robert Rodriguez
Dr. Robert Rodriguez. Professor of emergency medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine.
Dr. Eric Goosby
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden signaled strongly on Monday that fighting the raging pandemic will be the immediate priority of his new administration, an abrupt shift from President Donald Trump's more unworried approach to the virus, as the nation surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases.
Biden began with a direct appeal to all Americans to wear masks, a departure from Trump, who has mocked Biden and others who make a point of always wearing protective face coverings when around others. In an official move, the president-elect formed a coronavirus advisory board dominated by scientists and doctors, while Trump has had a falling out with the medical experts on his own virus task force.
The swift actions come at a critical moment in the U.S. effort to combat the coronavirus. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced progress with its vaccine trial, helping send financial markets soaring. But surging caseloads, including new infections among leading figures in Trump's administration, offered a fresh reminder that the nation is still in the grip of the worst pandemic in more than a century.
“The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing, and so is the need for bold action to fight this pandemic,” Biden said after being briefed on the virus. “We are still facing a dark winter.”
He called on Americans to separate politics from the virus and embrace mask-wearing.
“We could save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months. Not Democratic or Republican lives, American lives,” Biden said. “Please, I implore you, wear a mask.”
Over the past two weeks, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen nearly 65%. The 7-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. went from 66,294 on Oct. 25 to 108,736.7 on Sunday. In the past week, one of every 433 Americans was diagnosed with COVID-19, and hospitals in several states are running out of space and staff.
Biden noted the pandemic’s disproportionate toll on people of color as he called on Americans to separate politics from the virus and embrace mask-wearing. “Focusing on these communities is one of our priorities, not an afterthought,” Biden said.
Pfizer said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results. The drugmaker said it was on track to file an emergency use request with regulators later this month.
Throughout his ultimately unsuccessful campaign, Trump insisted the nation was “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus and that a vaccine was imminent even as infection rates grew. The president, who has yet to publicly acknowledge Biden’s victory, seized on Pfizer’s announcement and the positive reaction in financial markets.
“STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!” he tweeted.
Vice President Mike Pence held a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force on Monday. He tweeted that Pfizer's reported progress was “HUGE NEWS" and suggested it was the result of a “public-private partnership forged" by Trump.
In fact, Pfizer has funded all its own research. It has a contract to sell doses to the U.S. government if a vaccine is approved but has insisted on handling its own shipping.
The White House task force, which includes the federal government's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been diminished in recent months as Trump grew impatient with efforts to slow the virus that were having a deleterious impact on the economy.
A top Trump administration health official delivered much the same message as Biden, although the timing was coincidental and the occasion apolitical.
Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health administration, said that Americans must “double down” on the “3 W’s” -- watching their distance from others, wearing masks when that’s not possible, and washing their hands frequently. He also said states and local communities must ramp up testing.
The advisory board that Biden announced on Monday includes doctors and scientists who have served in previous administrations, many of them experts in public health, vaccines and infectious disease.
It will be led by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University public health care expert Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.
Rick Bright, a vaccine expert and former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is also on the board. He had filed a whistleblower complaint alleging he was reassigned to a lesser job because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug pushed by Trump as a COVID-19 treatment.
Other members include Dr. Luciana Borio, who had senior leadership positions at the FDA and National Security Council during the Obama and Trump administrations; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who served as a special adviser for health policy in the Obama administration; Dr. Atul Gawande, a senior adviser in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Clinton administration and medical writer; and Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist who served as an adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson during the George W. Bush administration.
Biden also spoke by phone on Monday with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and much of their conversation was focused on the pandemic.
Public health officials warn that the U.S. could be entering the worst stretch yet for COVID-19 as winter sets in and the holiday season approaches, increasing the risk of rapid transmission as Americans travel, shop and celebrate with loved ones.
“The next two months are going to be rough, difficult ones,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist and department chairman at the Yale School of Public Health. “We could see another 100,000 deaths by January.”
Biden has pledged to make testing free and widely available, to hire thousands of health workers to help implement contact-tracing programs and to instruct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide clear, expert advice.
There’s hope in the wider medical community that a Biden presidency will help restore U.S. leadership on global public health challenges, including the development and distribution of a vaccine when it becomes available.
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization, said she was more optimistic that a Biden administration would join Covax, a WHO-led project aimed to help deploy vaccines to the neediest people worldwide, whether they live in rich or poor countries.
“Everyone recognizes that for a pandemic, you cannot have a country-by-country approach. You need a global approach,” Swaminathan said.
——
Marcelo reported from Boston and Madhani from Chicago. Associated Press writers Carla K. Johnson in Washington state, Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas, Alexandra Jaffe, Lauran Neergaard and Thomas Strong in Washington, Rob Gillies in Toronto and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this story.
