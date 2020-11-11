Election fraud allegations from 2016 heard in appellate court as federal probe swirls around Democratic boss Michael Madigan

“All of the branches and agencies of government have been permeated by Michael Madigan in the respective positions that he holds to try to advance those that he wants to advance on his behalf,” Peraica said.

Peraica started to talk about one of Madigan’s former top lieutenants, Shaw Decremer, being named in a grand jury subpoena, but was promptly cut off by Judge Frank Easterbrook.

“I cannot see any conceivable relevance of this to your argument,” the clearly irritated Easterbrook said. “We do not engage in argument by smear.”

Decremer did not respond to Tribune messages seeking comment.

Peraica ended by saying that it was Madigan’s power that made it possible to commit the ballot fraud alleged in Gonzales’ case.

“That was the design. That was the plan. They executed the plan, and they succeeded in diluting the vote in a district that is 75% Hispanic.”

Many of the questions asked by the judges on Tuesday appeared to be skeptical of the plaintiffs' arguments, indicating that they have an uphill battle in convincing the panel to revive the election fraud case.