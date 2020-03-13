Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

In Ohio, which is under a statewide emergency because of the virus, a plea from the state's elections chief earlier in the week prompted more than 1,200 people to sign up for poll worker duty across the state after election boards reported some workers were dropping out amid virus fears.

One state official, Auditor Keith Faber, urged his entire staff to take a paid leave day to help out.

In Summit County, the elections board ordered more than 118,000 Q-tips to be used to tap selections on voting touchscreens as a way of reducing the risk of infection. Across Ohio, more than 140 polling places inside nursing homes and residential living facilities have been relocated to protect elderly voters susceptible to the virus.

Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law, remains concerned about holding the primaries amid the great uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.