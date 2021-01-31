Ending cash bail abolishes penalty on poverty, advocates say

Critics in law enforcement aren't opposed to the concepts advanced. One legal official, Kim Foxx, state's attorney for Cook County, has endorsed it. But many behind badges object to what they say are the bill's contradictory language and expensive or impractical rules.

"We understand that reform is coming. We can be part of the problem or part of the solution," said James Black, president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and chief in Crystal Lake. "As law enforcement executives, we want to be part of the solution. We want to build trust with our communities. But this bill has so many far-reaching issues that can be detrimental."

A key provision of the legislation, which wouldn't take effect until January 2023, eliminates cash bail, intended to ensure that defendants return to court if they're set free awaiting trial. Opponents deride the time-honored practice as a penalty on poverty. They claim the poor and innocent must sit in jail awaiting their day in court while the wealthy and guilty go free. Jails are associated with law-breakers, but the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress notes that three of every five people locked up in the U.S. have not been convicted of a crime.