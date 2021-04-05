Event at a rural Illinois bar led to 46 cases of COVID-19 and school closure in February, CDC says

The report saidbusinesses reopening should use a number of strategies to prevent virus transmission, including enforcement of masking, maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing between people, reducing indoor occupancy, prioritizing outdoor seating, improving building ventilation and staying home when ill.

The report comes as Chicago-area health officials warn previous COVID-19 restrictions could soon return as cases and positivity rates rise. Suburban Cook County might again see an indoor dining ban or the capacity limit curtailed, Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health, said Saturday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday she won’t call for any more significant reopening plans until the numbers subside.

At the event in rural Illinois, people were not consistently wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart, even though tables were spaced and signs were posted encouraging physical distancing and mask use, according to the report. Most people who attended and then got COVID-19 were white men between the ages of 18 and 44.

One of the people who attended and later tested positive had received a vaccination before the event. None of the other people who caught COVID-19 had been vaccinated.