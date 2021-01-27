Every Illinois police officer would be required to wear a body camera by 2025 under bill awaiting Pritzker’s signature. But without penalties, will departments comply?

Chief among the concerns for cash-strapped municipalities and police departments is cost, not only of the cameras but for storage of countless hours of video and the potential need for additional employees to manage all that data and make it available to the public, said Crystal Lake police Chief James Black, president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

“While there may be some municipalities that have the financial means to continue to support this, there are some communities that don’t have the financial base to implement this,” Black said.

An earlier version of the bill would have reduced state funding for municipalities that didn’t meet deadlines for equipping officers with body cameras, leading some opponents to decry it as an effort to “defund the police.”

Sponsors ditched that piece as part of their effort to round up enough votes to pass the plan, replacing it with a provision that would give preferences for state grants to agencies that follow through with a camera program. Whether that will be enough to compel compliance remains to be seen.

“There is always a concern that legislation will not be executed in the fashion or the form we intend it to,” said Democratic state Rep. Kam Buckner of Chicago, a co-sponsor of the legislation and chairman of the House Black Caucus.