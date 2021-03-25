Expansion of vote by mail, curbside voting will head to Illinois governor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When that law expired on Jan. 1, there was no specific prohibition on their use nor was there any authorization for their use,” Dietrich said in an email.

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said his office is treating the single drop box outside the county building as an extension of the election office. The state’s election code allows voters to return their mail-in ballots to the election authority office, which is the county election office in Sangamon County.

“I can't stress enough how universally popular and successful this resource was in the November general election,” Gray said in a phone interview.

Sangamon County voters from both parties “utilized it often, and resoundingly praised it as a service,” Gray said of the two drop boxes.

“We don’t want to confuse voters,” he said, by taking away a resource that was available to voters in November.

“There's risks in anything but, you know, we believe this to be an accommodation of an extension of our office for people to return their ballots in this unique challenging environment of COVID-19, including for the consolidated (April) election,” Gray said.