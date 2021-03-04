Extended federal benefits end for some jobless Illinois residents

“IDES will continue to notify PUA claimants as they approach the 50 week limit. And, of course, the Department is closely monitoring activity at the federal level in the event new legislation includes extensions or changes to the PUA program,” Cisco wrote in an email.

Individuals who qualify for PUA but have not yet received some of their benefits will only be eligible for benefits through April 10, Acting IDES Director Kristin Richards said in response to a question during a virtual joint committee hearing Wednesday.

Richards said the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics determined that the average unemployment rate for October, November and December fell below 8 percent.

“The federal government made a determination based on unemployment data from the state of Illinois, over a three-month average,” Richards said. “They evaluate all this data and arrive at a conclusion. And that conclusion was that we were triggering off this high unemployment period.”

Under federal law, states are only able to access two seven-week extensions if the state is in a so-called “high unemployment period.” An IDES spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking clarification on what constituted a high unemployment period.