Farmer City council asks Pritzker to consider local impact of extended closures

“It’s a tough thing because I know there are people in the community who are taking this seriously and are very fearful and I don’t want to disrespect them or disregard them at all,” Testory said.

The letter said the governor's order is impacting one of the town’s biggest resources.

“We should be having Friday night races at our local racetrack right now. Since we cannot, our race track, gas stations, and restaurants are hurting. In turn, we are losing the tax revenue that we get from these businesses. Revenues are expected to decline by more than 40 percent over the next quarter. As a small town, we heavily rely on that revenue to keep our town running and are worried about the long-lasting negative impact this will have on our restaurants and bars that were struggling before this order was given.

“Our small-town life that we enjoy has been halted. Our parks are closed, as well as our churches and sports. This stay-at-home order is ruining our sense of community. Our kids are tired of being cooped up. Our city pool was in the middle of a big makeover when all of this started and since then, construction has been halted. Our families will not have a pool to enjoy this summer, even when this is all over."