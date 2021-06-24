FEC puts off ruling on U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s role as new Illinois Democratic chair

CHICAGO — The Federal Election Commission on Thursday delayed until next month a ruling sought by Illinois Democrats over how its new leader, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, could engage in campaigning without violating federal fundraising regulations that are stricter than state law.

Kelly was elected by top state Democrats on March 3 to replace embattled former House Speaker Michael Madigan as party chair amid questions about how she could engage in state fundraising activities for the party with higher dollar limits as a federal officeholder.

Democrats sought an expedited advisory opinion from the FEC by July 6 but agreed to an extension until the commission’s next meeting July 15 after it appeared commissioners wanted to find a compromise that would allow Kelly to be party chair but be walled off from nonfederal fundraising activities — the bulk of the party’s fundraising operation.

Kelly would be able to raise money for the state party for federal campaigns under the stricter limits, a much smaller part of the party operation. The federal campaign rules’ dilemma underscores the limited symbolic role as chair that she would hold.

“She would obviously still have authority over the federal account and the essentially hard money aspects of the party and I think she would also serve as the figurehead and the leader of the party,” said attorney Samuel Brown of the Holland & Knight law firm, representing the state Democratic Party.

Commissioners appeared supportive of finding a way to allow Kelly, an eight-year congresswoman from Matteson, to serve with the title of party chair.

But there were concerns about precedent along with a proposal that would allow her to appoint a minority number of people to a special committee of officeholders to direct and control state fundraising activities. Federal law prohibits her from having any direct or indirect control over the hiring, firing and direction of staff involved in raising state dollars.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

“Illinois law allows the (state) account to receive contributions that exceed the (federal) act’s contribution limits and permits the non-federal account to receive contributions from corporations and labor unions, which are prohibited from making contributions under the act,” the FEC legal staff noted in one proposed draft opinion.

“The act prohibits a federal officeholder or an ‘entity directly or indirectly established, financed, maintained or controlled by or acting on behalf of 1 or more … individuals holding federal office’ from soliciting, receiving, directing, transferring, or spending funds in connection with ‘any election other than an election for federal office,’ unless the funds do not exceed the act’s contribution limits and are not from sources prohibited by the act,” they wrote.

Commissioner James “Trey” Trainor, a Republican from Texas, said he wanted more time to “tweak” drafts submitted by the FEC’s legal staff to try to find a consensus, in part noting a supportive request on Kelly’s behalf from the Congressional Black Caucus that encouraged more ways for Black federal officeholders to play a role in state politics and party building efforts.

“I think it’s very important for the members of the party to be able to select their leadership and not have their hands tied in these types of instances,” Trainor said.

Brown said Kelly, the first woman and first woman of color elected as party chair in Illinois was elected promising an “inclusive, open, collaborative structure.” He acknowledged if Kelly were to resign her post and a nonfederal officeholder were to replace her as party chairman, “then these issues would be moot.”

“But she has a vision for the Democratic Party of Illinois and that is a vision that has attracted the support of people from all corners of the party,” Brown said, “and I think it would be a real shame given all the lengths she’s willing to go in terms of accommodating the structure if she was not able to have a chance to deliver on that vision for the people of Illinois.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0