Federal prosecutors allege Chicago Ald. Ed Burke made anti-Semitic remark, detail ex-Ald. Solis’ cooperation in new court filing

“Antisemitism has no place in Chicago and we expect better of our elected officials,” the agency wrote in an emailed statement.

Meanwhile, at an unrelated news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she doesn’t know all the evidence but restated her call for Burke to resign.

“By his own words, in wiretapped conversations, Ald. Burke said and did things that not only were improper but seemed to be illegal,” she said.

The motion is the latest in a case that stunned the Chicago political world in November 2018 when FBI agents raided Burke’s offices at City Hall.

Although it does shed new light, significant portions of the filing were redacted, including every reference to Solis’ name, as well as whole paragraphs dealing with the probable cause behind the wiretap on Burke’s phones. Prosecutors filed an unredacted version of the motion under seal on Monday afternoon.

The redactions, meanwhile, made it difficult to clarify some of the new references in the motion. For example, a lengthy footnote in the middle of one blacked-out section appeared to reveal that Burke was caught on tape “by another cooperator” committing a separate crime, but no further details were included.