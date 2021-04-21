Federal prosecutors allege Chicago Ald. Ed Burke made anti-Semitic remark, detail ex-Ald. Solis’ cooperation in new court filing

Prosecutors revealed new details Wednesday in the corruption case against Chicago Ald. Edward Burke, shedding light on the cooperation of former Ald. Daniel Solis, an anti-Semitic statement captured in a wiretapped conversation and other evidence in the probe that rocked City Hall two years ago.
The revelations came in a 227-page response by the U.S. attorney’s office to a flurry of pretrial motions filed last year by lawyers for Burke and his two co-defendants, developer Charles Cui and 14th Ward political operative Peter J. Andrews.
In it, prosecutors denied accusations by Burke’s lawyers that the longtime alderman was unfairly targeted by overzealous federal agents. They also denied having Solis bait Burke into doing anything illegal, saying in many cases it was Burke who had his hand out.
“Again and again, Burke shamelessly tied official action to his law firm’s receipt of business,” prosecutors wrote. “The government acted more than reasonably in investigating Burke’s conduct, an inquiry that...revealed Burke to be thoroughly corrupt and worthy of prosecution.”
The motion describes for the first time some of the investigative steps taken — and rejected — before prosecutors first applied for a wiretap on the alderman’s phones in 2017. Among the options considered was to have an undercover agent pose as a real estate developer to try to catch Burke in the act, according to the filing. But it was determined “it would be very difficult to develop a satisfactory ‘cover story’” and the idea was scrapped as too risky.
Prosecutors also quoted a statement about Jewish lawyers that Burke allegedly made on a wiretapped call about the development of the old main post office, one of the central episodes in the case.
“Well, you know as well as I do, Jews are Jews and they’ll deal with Jews to the exclusion of everybody else unless ... unless there’s a reason for them to use a Christian,” Burke allegedly said, referring to the owner of the development company heading up the massive post office project.
Burke’s lawyers have asked that the potentially inflammatory language be stricken from the case. But prosecutors argued in their motion Wednesday that it was relevant to the charged scheme because Burke at the time was trying to get the company owner to hire his law firm.
“A limited reference to the lawyers’ religion is not so inflammatory as to be unfairly prejudicial, particularly in light of the fact that the statement ... clearly demonstrates (Burke’s) understanding that he would get legal business in return for taking official action,” prosecutors stated in the filing.
Asked about the quote Wednesday after a Chicago City Council hearing, Burke said, “What?”
As Burke walked down the stairs, a reporter read the alleged statement aloud. “We’ll respond in court,” he said.
The Midwest Anti-Defamation League said Wednesday it was “deeply concerned” about Burke’s reported language and called on him to apologize.
“Antisemitism has no place in Chicago and we expect better of our elected officials,” the agency wrote in an emailed statement.
Meanwhile, at an unrelated news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she doesn’t know all the evidence but restated her call for Burke to resign.
“By his own words, in wiretapped conversations, Ald. Burke said and did things that not only were improper but seemed to be illegal,” she said.
The motion is the latest in a case that stunned the Chicago political world in November 2018 when FBI agents raided Burke’s offices at City Hall.
Although it does shed new light, significant portions of the filing were redacted, including every reference to Solis’ name, as well as whole paragraphs dealing with the probable cause behind the wiretap on Burke’s phones. Prosecutors filed an unredacted version of the motion under seal on Monday afternoon.
The redactions, meanwhile, made it difficult to clarify some of the new references in the motion. For example, a lengthy footnote in the middle of one blacked-out section appeared to reveal that Burke was caught on tape “by another cooperator” committing a separate crime, but no further details were included.
Attorneys for the defendants have until June 19 to file any reply. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow has said he’ll likely hold a hearing for all the motions after the briefing is done.
Burke, 77, a Democratic stalwart and onetime dean of the City Council, was originally charged in a criminal complaint in January 2019. He was indicted four months later on 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.
The 59-page indictment outlined a series of schemes in which Burke allegedly tried to muscle developers into hiring his law firm, Klafter & Burke, to appeal their property taxes. Among the projects Burke tried to capitalize on was the massive $800 million renovation of the post office in the West Loop, which was in Solis’ 25th Ward, according to the charges.
Andrews was accused of assisting the alderman in attempting to shake down two businessmen seeking to renovate a Burger King restaurant in the 14th Ward.
The indictment also accused Cui of hiring Burke’s law firm in exchange for the alderman’s help with a sign permit and financing deal for a project in the Portage Park neighborhood.
All three have pleaded not guilty.
Burke’s attorneys argued last year that evidence gleaned from the wiretaps on Burke’s cellphone and City Hall offices, which allowed the FBI to monitor thousands of conversations the alderman made and received over the course of nearly a year, should be suppressed.
They accused prosecutors of directing Solis to have “scripted interactions” with Burke and lie about the post office deal in an effort to curry favor with the government. At the time, Solis had been recorded “committing a number of different crimes,” the motion stated.
Burke’s attorneys also revealed that Solis entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the government on Jan. 3, 2019, the same day Burke was first charged. It was soon after Solis had abruptly announced his retirement and just days before court records were erroneously unsealed showing Solis had been secretly recorded by a developer.
According to the filing, Solis admitted in the agreement taking campaign cash from a real estate developer in exchange for official action at the Zoning Committee that Solis chaired.
Burke’s attorneys want Dow to declare the wiretapped calls inadmissible at trial, saying that prosecutors “recklessly and intentionally” withheld in the Title III wiretap application that they had used a “desperate” alderman to try to catch Burke committing a crime.
“The government did not disclose that it instructed a desperate (Ald. Solis) to record his conversations with Ald. Burke, even though (Solis) told the government that he had no knowledge of Ald. Burke ever having been involved in corrupt activity in the 25 years they served together on the City Council,” their motion stated.
Burke’s lawyers alleged that despite Solis’ best efforts, Burke never agreed on tape to provide any official action in exchange for private business.
But prosecutors in their filing Wednesday dismissed that notion, saying that the undercover recordings and other evidence revealed at least 23 instances in which Burke talked with Solis about an illegal scheme to extort legal business related to the post office project.
Burke did so, according to prosecutors, knowing that Solis was a “main player” in the project “and any future city approvals” that the developers would need.
According to prosecutors, Burke made it clear that unless he received tax work, he would help only so much to help usher the project along, including smoothing issues involving Amtrak lines under the building. “If we’re not signed up, I’m not gonna do any lifting for this guy,” Burke said, according to the filing.
When he was told the company still had issues hanging, such as the building’s landmark status, Burke allegedly said, “The cash register has not rung yet.” Prosecutors contend that was Burke’s way of “tying assistance on city business to his private gain.”
At a meeting in Solis’ aldermanic office, Burke, who has held his seat since 1969, was caught on tape explaining to the post office developer that he and his powerful friends could help cut through problems with Amtrak because of their contacts, including a presidentially appointed Amtrak board member.
“Chicago’s a very small town,” Burke allegedly said. “... There aren’t too many people around town that we don’t know.”
Prosecutors also described another instance when Burke allegedly crossed a line on city business. In March 2017, Burke was told the post office project needed access to water.
“When confronted with a specific exchange of official action — namely, getting the water commissioner to grant an accommodation to the Post Office project, in return for a private benefit — Burke said, ‘Good. Let me take a look at it,’” the filing stated.
Burke initially set up a meeting to discuss the water access issue but abandoned the idea when the Tribune ran a March 21, 2017, story that reported possible ethical violations with the post office project, according to prosecutors. The story also reported an effort made to help the project “getting access to Amtrak-controlled space beneath the building and lower fees from the rail agency,” prosecutors said.
Burke backed out of the meeting, explaining he was “nervous” about the water commissioner and worried about whether his planned intervention could be kept discrete, the filing states.
“In light of the Chicago Tribune expose, Burke was conscious that his activities were unlawful and that he would seek to exert his influence indirectly, including over the telephone,” according to prosecutors.