Federal Real ID deadline pushed to 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans anxious about meeting the October deadline to obtain a Real ID have gained more time to get their paperwork in order: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday extended the deadline to May 3, 2023.

DHS said it extended the deadline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact the virus is having on the public and on driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, along with other state and business leaders from around the country, had called on DHS to extend the Real ID deadline due to the pandemic.

“I applaud the decision by DHS to extend the Real ID deadline to May 3, 2023 – 19 months past the old deadline of Oct. 1, 2021,” White stated in a news release. “This is the proper and necessary action in response to the pandemic.”

With the extended deadline, current Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports and secure federal facilities until May 3, 2023.

White also extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates until Aug. 1, 2021. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.