Feds charge Illinois man with felonies after he allegedly posed outside Nancy Pelosi’s office

It appears from that account that Lyons works as an HVAC technician.

Lyons initially denied being at the Capitol when he spoke to FBI agents, according to the complaint. He later admitted he was there and said he entered the building through a set of rear doors and wandered into the Rotunda to get his bearings. He said he was in the “big boss” office — a reference to Pelosi — and saw a broken mirror and about 30 people inside. Lyons left after a Capitol police officer came in and ordered the crowd out, according to the complaint.

At the request of the agents, Lyons uploaded the videos he’d taken of the incident to YouTube and later sent a link to investigators, the complaint detailed.

“Hello Nice FBI Lady,” Lyons emailed a special agent on Jan. 9, according to the complaint. “Here are the links to the videos. Looks like Podium Guy is in one of them, less the podium. Let me know if you need anything else.”

“Podium Guy” was an apparent reference to Adam Johnson, 36, who was charged with participating in the riot after he was allegedly caught on camera carrying the House speaker’s lectern.

