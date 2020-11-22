Feds draw near Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan as key confidant weighs cooperation choice

Publicly, McClain came out swinging after the indictment was announced, saying in a statement that prosecutors were misusing the law to climb the ladder to get to their ultimate prize.

“Mike McClain absolutely denies that he has committed any crime, and he will fight these charges as long as it takes, and as long as his age and health allow, to restore his well-earned honest and honorable reputation,” the statement read.

His lawyer, Patrick Cotter, told the Tribune on Thursday that McClain suffers from prostate cancer and cataracts “among other lesser medical issues.”

Whatever McClain’s posture has been in the past, the charges he’s facing are a game-changer, particularly given his age and apparent health troubles, according to Cramer. It starts the legal clock ticking and forces McClain into a making a stark choice between possible prison and loyalty, he said, and self-preservation often wins the day.

“I’ve heard a lot of guys (say) that they’ll never flip, and it’s an accurate statement right up until the moment they do,” Cramer said.

A staunch loyalist

The story of how McClain became a Madigan insider began when the two served in the House together as young legislators in the 1970s and early 1980s.