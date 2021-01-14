Feds say Chicago man charged with entering US Capitol during attack posted photo outside Nancy Pelosi’s office

Lyons told agents he walked into the building through a set of rear doors and wandered to the Rotunda to get his bearings. He went up to the second floor but didn’t go to the House chambers because he didn’t know where it was located, according to the document.

He said when he entered the “big boss” office — a reference to Pelosi — he saw a broken mirror and up to 30 people inside. A Capitol police officer then entered with his gun drawn and ordered them out, according to the complaint. Lyons said he put his hands over his head and walked out of the building and to his car, and then returned to Chicago.

At the request of the agents, Lyons uploaded the videos he’d taken of the incident to YouTube and later sent a link to investigators.

“Hello Nice FBI Lady,” Lyons emailed a special agent on Jan. 9., according to the complaint. “Here are the links to the videos. Looks like Podium Guy is in one of them, less the podium. Let me know if you need anything else.”

“Podium Guy” was an apparent reference to Adam Johnson, 36, who was charged with participating in the riot after he was allegedly caught on camera carrying the House speaker’s lectern.