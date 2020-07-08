Fight over Gov. Pritzker graduated-rate income tax plan intensifies in Illinois

Opponents argue that Illinois taxpayers are already severely overburdened, and that financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has compounded the strain.

Fulks countered in his statement that it’s “despicable that they’re trying to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic to protect the wealthiest Illinoisans, while so many families are struggling to make ends meet.”

Opposing Illinois groups readying for battle over tax amendment Days after the governor donated $51.5 million of his personal fortune to a committee supporting a graduated income tax constitutional amendment, a new coalition has begun an effort to defeat the measure.

Fundraising reported by opponents of the plan has been paltry so far, especially compared with the personal bankroll Pritzker is putting behind his initiative. His $51.5 million contribution followed $5 million he threw in last year.

According to a filing with the State Board of Elections, the group Vote No on the Progressive Tax received a $1,000 contribution during the second quarter. Another opposition group called Vote No on the Blank Check Amendment, led by former Illinois Manufacturers’ Association president and CEO Greg Baise, hasn’t yet reported any contributions.

Reports are due July 15 for the second quarter, which ended June 30, though contributions of $1,000 or more are required to be reported on an ongoing basis.