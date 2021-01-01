First year of legal marijuana in Illinois generated big bucks but no new minority license holders

The Illinois market is limited to just 21 growers’ licenses, which severely restricts supply compared with the hundreds of growers in states like Colorado and California. Lawmakers initially gave the market exclusively to the medical growers, who said they could supply the market with no new competition, even though a state-commissioned study said otherwise.

By law, the state was required to award 75 new marijuana retail store licenses by May 1, and 40 new craft grower licenses by July 1. Citing delays in the application review process due to COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued executive orders delaying the issuance of those new licenses indefinitely.

When the state announced in September that only 21 finalists qualified for a lottery for the 75 pot shops, the hundreds of other applicants cried foul. Many said they never received required notices to correct problems with their applications, and that identical submissions were scored differently.

In response, Pritzker said the state would send out new deficiency notices, and applicants could correct the problems and get re-scored. That process is ongoing. In the meantime, lawsuits have been filed by those who qualified for a lottery to award the licenses and those who didn’t, with both sides demanding they be given a shot at opening for business.