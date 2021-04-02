FOIA for beginners: An Illinois law guarantees access to public records. But it isn’t always that easy.

These potential roadblocks are one reason entities like the Citizen Advocacy Center regularly hold FOIA training sessions and help guide people through their requests.

“If you don’t have a sophisticated understanding of what types of documents the government is going to have, and how to get at them — especially if it’s a public body that doesn’t want to work with you — that can be really difficult,” said Ben Silver, an attorney at the nonpartisan center.

Folks with plenty of FOIA experience talk about the request process like a chef may speak about perfecting a signature recipe. There are tricks of the trade: Be specific in what you’re seeking, be persistent in following up, be nice to the person at the agency, or FOIA officer, assigned to your request.

“I always think of FOIA requests as a combination of an art form and a science,” said Judar, the former head of the Citizen Advocacy Center.

The science, she said, is understanding FOIA enough that you are as clear as possible in your request and when communicating with the public body. For example, it’s helpful for requesters to know that public bodies are not required to create any new records in order to fulfill a request, only to produce records they already have.