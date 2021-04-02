FOIA for beginners: An Illinois law guarantees access to public records. But it isn’t always that easy.

When her daughter started kindergarten, Miriam Bhimani was eager to get more context about how decisions were being made at the Chicago elementary school.
So she started writing requests to the district for documents, asking for things like email correspondence between staff members, school security policies and invoices from law firms. She didn’t always know exactly what she was looking for, but she did know it was her right to ask.
A state law called the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, usually just dubbed FOIA, gives private citizens the ability to request records from most public bodies in the state. That includes everything from school districts, public universities and police departments to park districts, mayors’ offices and transportation departments.
“I think (people) should know that if they have questions about the business of a public body that isn’t answered through other means, like meetings or media, that they have a right to ask for records to monitor those activities and the business of the public body,” said Maryam Judar, a lawyer who until recently served as executive director of the Citizen Advocacy Center in Elmhurst.
Concerned citizens, journalists, nonprofits, lawyers and gadflies all make regular use of FOIA requests, and information that Illinois residents have obtained through FOIA has helped shape public discourse and change laws. In recent years, the statute has had some high-profile moments, including the release of police video from the night a white Chicago officer killed Black teenager Laquan McDonald.
But there are also ample tales of frustration. At first the city would not release the video showing McDonald’s death; a judge eventually ruled that it was public record and had to be turned over. Despite lawyers and other experts often describing Illinois’ FOIA statute as strong on paper, many filers describe a system marred by long delays and an environment where it feels like public agencies are reluctant to release information.
“It’s very frustrating because ultimately these are the records of the people,” said Freddy Martinez, executive director of Lucy Parsons Labs, a nonprofit transparency organization. “Not only is my right to government records, but ultimately they’re my records.”
Bhimani said she was “an extreme novice” when she filed her first FOIA request, seeking the results of a diversity study conducted at her daughter’s school. She ultimately got what she was asking for and since then, she has filed hundreds of requests to Chicago Public Schools and other public bodies.
“We need to know how our public agencies are acting,” said Bhimani, who worked in the district as a reading specialist more than a decade ago. “They’re sort of like the invisible hand in our lives, so we need to see a little bit more about what they’re doing and how they’re making decisions.”
How it works
At its core, the Freedom of Information Act is about the government being transparent and accountable to the people it’s meant to serve. Illinois’ FOIA law states “all persons are entitled to full and complete information regarding the affairs of government.”
Enacted in 1984 and updated with changes that took effect in 2010, the statute lays out a pretty straightforward process for citizens to obtain public records. A request doesn’t need to read like a document crafted by a law firm — it just needs to be put in writing and delivered via email, by mail or in person.
The requester isn’t required to use a specific form or explain why they are seeking the records, which can include things like personnel files, police reports, public contracts or salaries of public employees. The law also covers emails pertaining to public business.
One Chicago FOIA enthusiast, Walter Brzeski, regularly requests documents to see if CPS employees are adhering to the requirement that teachers live within the city.
In most cases, getting records shouldn’t be a costly venture, as the first 50 black-and-white pages are free. An agency can charge 15 cents per page afterward, but requesting electronic versions can reduce those costs.
Once the request is filed, the public body must respond within five working days — either to send the records, to deny the request or to request a five-day extension to get back to the requester.
Frequent filers like Brzeski have come to expect agencies to request the extensions, which sometimes seem to arrive almost as fast as an automatic out-of-office reply.
Eventually the agency will, in theory, either produce the records or deny the request, citing exemptions written into the law. One commonly cited exemption is that the request is “unduly burdensome” — meaning the burden of fulfilling the request would outweigh the public interest in the information. Other exemptions protect documents that are preliminary drafts or that would be an “unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
Brzeski, who expends most of his FOIA filing energy with CPS, said he typically succeeds in obtaining personnel records or basic school-level statistics, but requests for email exchanges are often flagged as “unduly burdensome.”
When an agency claims this exemption, it is supposed to work with the requester to narrow the scope of what that person is seeking, but Brzeski said that dialogue doesn’t always happen.
Another frustration is encountering a heavily redacted document. The statute allows public bodies to black out certain information for privacy reasons, such as the name of a crime victim, but frequent FOIA filers complain that officials often go too far in omitting information. Receiving an entirely blacked-out document isn’t uncommon.
These potential roadblocks are one reason entities like the Citizen Advocacy Center regularly hold FOIA training sessions and help guide people through their requests.
“If you don’t have a sophisticated understanding of what types of documents the government is going to have, and how to get at them — especially if it’s a public body that doesn’t want to work with you — that can be really difficult,” said Ben Silver, an attorney at the nonpartisan center.
Folks with plenty of FOIA experience talk about the request process like a chef may speak about perfecting a signature recipe. There are tricks of the trade: Be specific in what you’re seeking, be persistent in following up, be nice to the person at the agency, or FOIA officer, assigned to your request.
“I always think of FOIA requests as a combination of an art form and a science,” said Judar, the former head of the Citizen Advocacy Center.
The science, she said, is understanding FOIA enough that you are as clear as possible in your request and when communicating with the public body. For example, it’s helpful for requesters to know that public bodies are not required to create any new records in order to fulfill a request, only to produce records they already have.
“Some of the art form comes in asking for records narrow enough to reach what you want, but broad enough that it’s going to encompass records that maybe you didn’t even think of existing,” Judar said.
Bhimani, a self-described CPS watchdog, said she often tells other parents about FOIA and coaches them on navigating the ins and outs of the process.
“They’re surprised that FOIA exists,” Bhimani said of first-time filers. “When I talk to people, that very first FOIA is the scariest one to them. And then they get one back. And they get reinforced one way or another. Either they get the records they’re seeking or they’re angered because the agency isn’t doing what they are supposed to do on this very basic thing. So what else aren’t they doing?”
Getting hooked
For some, FOIA becomes a hobby with enough paperwork and time commitment to rival a part-time job.
Sometimes the starting point is curiosity. For many people, it’s personal.
Brzeski, a native Chicagoan, worked for years as a substitute at CPS with the goal of landing a full-time gig as a gym teacher. But he wasn’t getting calls back for the jobs he applied for, and after more than a decade he finally gave up.
Brzeski came to see CPS as a place that favors “insiders.” He wants to expose what he sees as injustices in the schools and sees public records as a way to do that. He also writes letters to the editor in publications across town and frequently comments on social media on news related to the school district.
”I think the motivation is me getting wronged,” he said. “And then knowing that what I’m doing is going to help other people.”
Toward the end of his substitute tenure, Brzeski’s limited mobility highlighted for him the ways in which schools are not always accessible, despite the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. When he encountered a high school without an available elevator, Brzeski’s FOIA requests shifted.
Brzeski said he now spends three or four hours a week filing FOIAs, mostly with CPS but also with other agencies, with a focus on accessibility issues.
“I know it seems like I might be the guy who wears an aluminum foil cap when a full moon’s out, but I’m not. I’m just a person who wanted to be done right by,” he said.
That sense of indignant righteousness can be helpful for people who spend a lot of time navigating FOIA.
For Pete Czosnyka, FOIA has become a retirement hobby. He ordered a book on transparent government and got to work filing requests for information with agencies across Chicago.
He said he spends about 12 hours a week filing and following up on FOIA requests, applying the same methodical and organized approach to FOIA that he honed during his career as a highway engineer.
“It’s kind of nice to do during retirement rather than, you know, walk the dog,” he said.
Like other frequent filers, Czosnyka can rattle off which agencies he typically has success with and where he’s known officials to drag their feet. He asks the Chicago Department of Transportation for information often enough that a FOIA official there told him an upcoming cataract surgery would sideline her from filling his requests for a while.
Working on the requests is fun, Czosnyka said, but he’s also open about his FOIA origin story. A 45-year resident of Chicago’s 45th Ward, Czosnyka is outspoken about opposing the current alderman, Jim Gardiner, and has focused many of his FOIA requests on Gardiner’s record.
Czosnyka said he hopes to inspire other people to join him in requesting records to hold their government accountable.
“In my dream of how this would go, I see FOIA officers getting slammed by too many concerned citizens asking questions,” he said. “And that would be wonderful.”