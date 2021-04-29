FOID card constitutionality could return to Illinois Supreme Court

At the time, Brown was eligible to obtain a FOID card but did not have one.

Brown argued the law violated the Second Amendment because it prohibited a person who could legally possess a weapon from keeping one in his or her home.

Retired Second Judicial Circuit Judge Mark Stanley dismissed Brown’s charge in October 2018, finding the FOID card law was unconstitutional as applied to her.

Stanley wrote that if the statute is constitutional, “then it becomes obvious the legislature did not intend the statute to apply in one’s own home due to the impossibility of compliance.”

The state appealed directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, bypassing the appellate court, which hears appeals from the circuit courts.

Generally, the Illinois Supreme Court has discretion in the appeals it accepts. But, according to Illinois Supreme Court Rule 603, it must accept appeals in cases where a state or federal law is found unconstitutional.

In April 2020, the high court’s majority avoided having to decide whether the FOID card law was unconstitutional based on a technicality.