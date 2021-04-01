Former congressman, Obama Cabinet member Ray LaHood fined for ‘willfully’ failing to disclose $50,000 loan

Former Central Illinois Republican congressman Ray LaHood has acknowledged to federal prosecutors that he failed to disclose a $50,000 loan he received through a wealthy Lebanese-Nigerian businessman during his tenure as U.S. Transportation secretary in President Barack Obama’s administration.

The acknowledgment came in the form of a non-prosecution agreement reached with federal prosecutors in the Central District of California and apparently was an offshoot of a larger investigation into campaign contributions made by the businessman, Gilbert Chagoury. Because he is not a U.S. citizen, Chagoury is prohibited from contributing to political campaigns.

Prosecutors disclosed late Wednesday that LaHood, 75, of Peoria, who was Transportation secretary from 2009 to 2013, denied to FBI agents that he had received the loan until he was shown a copy of the $50,000 check. He also did not tell agents that he knew Chagoury was the ultimate source of the loan.

According to the non-prosecution agreement signed by LaHood in December of 2019, but not made public until Wednesday, LaHood met Chagoury and Toufic Baaklini, one of Chagoury’s U.S. representatives, in July 2009 at a convention in Los Angeles.