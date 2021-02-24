Former Democratic lawmaker, two sons hit with tax charges in ComEd lobbying probe

Eddie Acevedo previously told the Tribune he had worked as a consultant paid by former state Rep. John Bradley, a Democrat from Downstate Marion and a onetime contract lobbyist for ComEd. Acevdeo said he had been paid as much as $5,000 a month by Bradley.

Before Bradley, Acevedo said, he had worked as a consultant for Shaw Decremer, a former Democratic House staffer and campaign operative ousted from the speaker’s political organization’s following complaints that he was abusive.

Federal authorities subpoenaed the secretary of state last year for the former lawmaker’s lobbying records, as well as those of his two sons and their lobbying firm, Apex Strategy LLC.

Last summer, ComEd agreed to pay a record $200 million fine as prosecutors unveiled a criminal complaint charging the company with a years-long bribery scheme involving jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan allies.

Prosecutors said the utility attempted to “influence and reward” Madigan by providing financial benefits to some close to him, often through a key confidant and adviser at the center of the probe. In November, that key confidant, former lawmaker Michael McClain, and three others were charged.

Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has denied doing anything improper. But the ComEd scandal helped end Madigan’s reign as the nation’s longest-serving speaker last month. In the last few days, Madigan also resigned from the Illinois House and as Illinois Democratic Party chairman.

