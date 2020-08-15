Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, 'Big Jim,' dies at 84

CHICAGO — Former Gov. James R. Thompson, the longest-serving chief executive in state history and a key figure in the creation of a Normal assembly plant and other area investments, died Friday after having heart problems, it was reported Saturday morning. He was 84.
"It was very sudden," said wife Jayne Thompson, her voice breaking. "I was told that his heart simply stopped."
Thompson, a Republican from Chicago, rode his success as a federal prosecutor to the Illinois statehouse and was governor from 1977 to 1991. Known as "Big Jim" for his 6-foot-6 frame, the Oak Park native was a towering figuring in state politics, guiding the state through recession in the 1980s. He also was the force behind a $2.3 billion statewide infrastructure repair plan called "Build Illinois."
"As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, 'Big Jim' was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency," Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Saturday. "Jim dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud."
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady, of Bloomington, said Thompson was a man of integrity and many talents who always put Illinoisans first.
"As a former U.S. attorney, he worked tirelessly to root out public corruption in Illinois," Brady said in a statement Saturday. "As our governor, he strived to find common ground and build consensus. That ability to bring people together, despite a difference of opinion, is a testament to the type of leader he was and is a reminder of what can be accomplished when Illinoisans work together for the betterment of our state."
As a prosecutor, Thompson made a name for himself as someone who fought public corruption — a reputation he carried into his time in office.
"From the time he signed the Political Honesty Initiative — to stop legislative conflicts of interest, double dipping, and advance pay for politicians — when he was first running for governor in 1976, Gov. Jim Thompson stood for cleaning up corruption in Illinois politics and government," former Gov. Pat Quinn, a Democrat who left office in 2015, said in a statement.
After he was appointed U.S. attorney for the northern Illinois district by President Richard Nixon, Thompson became known for anti-corruption cases, including the prosecution of Democratic former Gov. Otto Kerner Jr., by then a federal appeals judge.
Thompson and his staff uncovered massive voter fraud in 1972, an effort that led to 83 indictments and 66 convictions or guilty pleas. He headed the prosecution that led to the conviction of a powerful Chicago alderman and took part in the investigation of Republican Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, who eventually pleaded no contest to tax evasion.
As governor, Thompson worked with Mitsubishi and Chrysler on the $680 million Normal assembly plant, traveling to Japan in March 1985 to lobby for the investment. Various exemptions on taxes and other incentives were offered.
"This is a great day for Illinois," Thompson said at a October 1985 press conference announcing the project. "This decision recognizes the fact that manufacturing as an industry is alive and well for Illinois."
In appreciation of his involvement, the first Eclipse that came off the Diamond-Star Motors assembly line in 1989 was presented to Thompson. The plant —which closed in 2015 and is how owned by electric vehicle company Rivian — would eventually produce the Galant and Avenger as well, employing thousands of area residents.
Thompson also was instrumental in restoring Navy Pier on the Chicago lakefront and kept the White Sox in the city with a new stadium.
Widely respected across Illinois, Thompson was honored in 1993 when the state government building in downtown Chicago was named after him. He also later served as a member of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States to examine the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
"He was a great guy, no question about that," said Republican former Gov. George Ryan, a longtime friend who held the office from 1999 to 2003.
But Thompson also made headlines when, as a leader of the law firm Winston & Strawn, he agreed to defend Ryan on a pro bono basis in a corruption case that eventually landed Ryan in prison. In a 2015 article when Thompson's retirement from the firm after a quarter century was announced, Crain's Chicago Business noted that Thompson's decision to represent his fellow former governor without receiving payment ultimately cost the firm more than $10 million.
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said in a statement that "Thompson exemplified a state government that worked and treated others with legendary kindness."
“It is sad that we have lost a noted governor in the state of Illinois and we wish the best for his family and keep them in our prayers,” said Connie Beard, chairwoman of the McLean County Republican Party.
The Thompson family said a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date because it would be impossible to accommodate a public wake under COVID-19 restrictions. Other arrangements are pending, the family said.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.