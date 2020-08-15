Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, 'Big Jim,' dies at 84

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Former Gov. James R. Thompson, the longest-serving chief executive in state history and a key figure in the creation of a Normal assembly plant and other area investments, died Friday after having heart problems, it was reported Saturday morning. He was 84.

"It was very sudden," said wife Jayne Thompson, her voice breaking. "I was told that his heart simply stopped."

Thompson, a Republican from Chicago, rode his success as a federal prosecutor to the Illinois statehouse and was governor from 1977 to 1991. Known as "Big Jim" for his 6-foot-6 frame, the Oak Park native was a towering figuring in state politics, guiding the state through recession in the 1980s. He also was the force behind a $2.3 billion statewide infrastructure repair plan called "Build Illinois."

"As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, 'Big Jim' was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency," Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Saturday. "Jim dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud."

Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady, of Bloomington, said Thompson was a man of integrity and many talents who always put Illinoisans first.