Former Illinois Gov. Ryan gives up-close look at the death penalty's demise, acknowledges his own legal unraveling

But Ryan, 86, of Kankakee, said in an interview Wednesday that he does not regret the decision -- the result of years of examining the fairness of using the ultimate, irreversible sanction. And he says he thinks the death penalty should be ended nationwide.

"I think if you're going to have a penalty that's going to kill somebody, you better have it written so it's perfect," Ryan said. "And the death penalty is not perfect, and it can never be perfect."

The book provides a detailed look inside Ryan's thoughtful transition from a law-and-order legislator to someone who ultimately decided the death penalty had not been and could not be administered fairly. At one point, the book details Ryan's discussions with top aides as he agonized over what ultimately would be the one execution that occurred under his watch -- that of Andrew Kokoraleis in March 1999.

Kokoraleis had been involved in a series of sadistic killings known as the "Chicago Ripper" murders in Chicago and its suburbs. Ryan got hundreds of letters from anti-death penalty advocates. There was also testimony of murder victim Lorraine Borowski's mother, calling Kokoraleis a "monster" and asking for execution.

"I agonized and felt unmoored," Ryan wrote. But he allowed the punishment to be carried out.