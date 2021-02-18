Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to resign seat

“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois," Madigan said. "The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois.”

Welch — previously a Madigan loyalist chosen to head an investigative committee into Madigan’s activities, which he abruptly concluded over the howls of Republicans who called for it — issued a statement Thursday touting Madigan's accomplishments in office.

“Under him, we’ve had strong, sustained Democratic leadership in Springfield,” said Welch. “We legalized same-sex marriage, abolished the death penalty and solidified abortion rights. Illinois also became the first state in the Midwest to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.”

Last summer, Madigan was identified in a Justice Department investigation as the beneficiary of a yearslong bribery venture involving ComEd. It has thus far yielded a $200 million fine on the utility giant, a ComEd executive’s guilty plea and indictments of four others, including Madigan’s closest confidante.