 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Illinois Sen. Annazette Collins indicted on federal tax charges stemming from her lobbying income
0 comments
topical top story

Former Illinois Sen. Annazette Collins indicted on federal tax charges stemming from her lobbying income

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US-NEWS-FORMER-STATE-SEN.-ANNAZETTE-COLLINS-TB.jpg

Representative Annazette Collins (D) - 10th District at her district office in Chicago on March 13, 2012.

 HEATHER CHARLES, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

Former Illinois state Sen. Annazette Collins was indicted Wednesday on federal charges alleging she underreported income from her lobbying and consulting firm and and failed to file federal income taxes.

Collins, 58, of Chicago, was charged in a five-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury with willfully filing a false individual income tax return and failing to file corporate and individual income tax returns between 2014 and 2016.

An arraignment date had not been set as of Wednesday, and it was not known if Collins has an attorney.

The indictment was the latest brought in connection with the ongoing federal corruption probe into an alleged bribery scheme by Commonwealth Edison to influence then-House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois businessman Gary Rabine announces run for governor

Collins, a Chicago Democrat who left the legislature in 2013, was one of a number of ex-Springfield lawmakers hired by ComEd after retiring from public office, though the indictment does not specifically mention her work for the utility giant.

According to the charges, Collins willfully failed to file a corporate income tax return for the calendar years 2015 and 2016 on behalf of her consulting and lobbying business, Chicago-based Kourtnie Nicole Corp.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: In search of answers to diabetes

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News