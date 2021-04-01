Former Illinois Sen. Annazette Collins indicted on federal tax charges stemming from her lobbying income

Former Illinois state Sen. Annazette Collins was indicted Wednesday on federal charges alleging she underreported income from her lobbying and consulting firm and and failed to file federal income taxes.

Collins, 58, of Chicago, was charged in a five-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury with willfully filing a false individual income tax return and failing to file corporate and individual income tax returns between 2014 and 2016.

An arraignment date had not been set as of Wednesday, and it was not known if Collins has an attorney.

The indictment was the latest brought in connection with the ongoing federal corruption probe into an alleged bribery scheme by Commonwealth Edison to influence then-House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Collins, a Chicago Democrat who left the legislature in 2013, was one of a number of ex-Springfield lawmakers hired by ComEd after retiring from public office, though the indictment does not specifically mention her work for the utility giant.

According to the charges, Collins willfully failed to file a corporate income tax return for the calendar years 2015 and 2016 on behalf of her consulting and lobbying business, Chicago-based Kourtnie Nicole Corp.