 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Illinois state senator pleads not guilty to new tax charge
0 comments
topical

Former Illinois state senator pleads not guilty to new tax charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annazette Collins

Representative Annazette Collins (D) - 10th District at her district office in Chicago on March 13, 2012.

 HEATHER CHARLES, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

CHICAGO — Former Illinois state Sen. Annazette Collins pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges linked to an ongoing federal bribery investigation connected to Commonwealth Edison and state politics.

A lawyer for Collins entered a not guilty plea to a charge of filing a false individual income tax return for the calendar year 2018. Prosecutors allege Collins falsely claimed $31,830 in travel expenses for that year.

Last month, Collins pleaded not guilty to federal charges of lying on personal income tax reports and failing to file tax returns for her lobbying and consulting firm.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan “must resign” if allegations of corruption are true against the fellow Democrat long considered the state’s most powerful lawmaker.

Collins, a Chicago Democrat who left the legislature in 2013, was one of several ex-lawmakers hired by Commonwealth Edison after retiring from public office. However, the indictments do not specifically mention her work for the utility.

Court records filed in connection with Collins’ case list a grand jury number that matches one appearing in other records related to the ComEd investigation. Federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with bribery. Four members of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s inner circle have been hit with bribery charges.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted former Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes on perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges. Madigan has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Footage shows aftermath of 1996 tornadoes in Decatur

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News