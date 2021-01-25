Former Logan County Clerk selected to replace Brady in Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD — Former Logan County Clerk Sally Turner, R-Beason, handled everything from the mundane to the absurd during her 24 years in county elected office.
"We got calls on everything from 'how do I pay my traffic ticket' to 'I have a diaper stuck in the toilet.' And I'm not kidding," Turner said.
"We were the office that helped people navigate to where they needed to go," she said. "You don't pay your traffic ticket at my office and we certainly don't help with plumbing."
But, Turner said there was a common "helping mechanism" she learned through every request that came through her office. And it's a mechanism she hopes to bring to Illinois state government.
Turner was selected over the weekend by Republican Party officials to replace former state Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, in the 44th Senate District.
She was the unanimous choice of party leaders out of nine applicants to serve out the remaining two years left in Brady’s term. She plans to run for reelection in whichever district she’s drawn into after the redistricting process.
Turner was Logan County Clerk from 1994 to 2018 and became the longest-serving female elected official in county history, according to The Lincoln Courier. She retired after six terms, citing a desire to spend more time with her parents.
But, Turner said she always seemed to find herself drawn back into public policy, especially in the realm of taxes and election security.
"When this came up, I thought 'I still have something to give back to my community and I think this is the way to do it.' And I just proceeded," Turner said.
Turner was interviewed Saturday by the five GOP county party chairs. She was informed that she had been chosen less than two hours after leaving the interview.
The 44th Senate District includes all or parts of McLean, Menard, Logan, Sangamon and Tazewell counties. It stretches from Bloomington to the northeast, the Peoria region to the northwest and the north end of Springfield to the south.
Turner was chosen over eight other candidates: Lincoln Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Bateman, Tazewell County Board member Russ Crawford, USDA Farm Services Agency Illinois executive director William Graff, former Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Kyle Ham, Lincoln city administrator Elizabeth Kavelman, American Airlines pilot Tim Taylor, law school student Logan Worrick and Tazewell County Board chairman David Zimmerman.
Brady, 59, resigned Dec. 31 after 28 years in the Illinois General Assembly. He first served in the Illinois House from 1993 to 2001 before being appointed to fill the seat of retiring state Sen. John Maitland.
In that time, Brady unsuccessfully ran for governor three times, losing in the Republican primary in 2006 and 2014 and coming up short in the general election by less than 1% against Gov. Pat Quinn in 2010.
Brady became minority leader of the Illinois Senate in July 2017. He stepped down from leadership after the November elections, when the party — already in the superminority — suffered a net loss of one seat and efforts were underway to oust him.
Turner, who describes herself as a "conservative woman," said her priorities in the General Assembly include getting a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic from both a public health and economic perspective and balancing the state's budget.
"This is not the time for increased taxes," Turner said. "That's really important as well. We need to figure out how to budget well and climb our way out of the hole."
Turner also said she looked forward to working on election security and tax issues.
While still Logan County Clerk in 2018, Turner was sent to the Harvard Kennedy School to learn more about election security.
After leaving office, Turner became a consultant specializing in helping local governments calculate their tax levy under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL).
Turner said her 25 clients are governing bodies that range from library and road districts to cities and villages within Logan County.
"It's a real pleasure working with these local taxing districts and to help them," she said. "I mean, we're really offering a service. It actually helps them and it helps them be good stewards of their dollar and that's what's most important."
Turner is married to former state Rep. John Turner, a Republican who served from 1995 to 2001, when he was appointed an appellate court judge. They have two adult children.
“Sen. Turner has spent her career working to make the government of Logan County more responsible, transparent, and effective," said Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie. "I look forward to working with her to help promote legislation that focuses on those same qualities here at the State Capitol."
Turner's appointment has already taken effect, but a ceremonial swearing in will be held Saturday.
She holds a bachelor's degree in legal studies from the University of Illinois and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Lincoln Christian University.
Before her election as clerk, Turner was a juvenile probation officer and and later a paralegal in the Logan County State's Attorney's office.
Turner is a lifelong Logan County resident.
"In the interview, they asked me, 'what do you think in the district?' And I hesitated just for one second, and I said, 'It's beautiful,'" Turner said. "I couldn't ask for anything better. It's our home."