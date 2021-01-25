Former Logan County clerk to fill senate seat in 44th District

Sally Turner, R-Beason, a former Logan County clerk, has been named to replace former Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington.

Official paperwork was filed Monday for Turner to take over the Illinois 44th District Senate seat Brady vacated on Dec. 31. Turner was chosen unanimously Saturday by the Republican Party chairmen of the five counties — Logan, Tazewell, Menard, McLean and Sangamon — that make up the district. Turner will serve out the final two years of Brady's term before the 2022 elections.

In a statement, Turner said she was honored to be named as Brady's replacement and was looking forward to bringing the skills that she had honed as Logan County clerk to the halls of the Illinois Capitol.

"It's a true honor and privilege to have been selected to serve and represent the people of Central Illinois," Turner said. "I am humbled by the unanimous decision of the county chairs and I will work at this new position with the same diligence and passion as during my 24 years as the Logan County clerk."

Turner said her emphasis in the Senate will be finding ways to boost the economy within her district. She also said that she would be more than willing to work across the aisle with her Democratic partners in the majority to get things done.