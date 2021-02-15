Former Republican state senator from Monroe County to run for Illinois governor in 2022

Former state senator and retired Marine Paul Schimpf announced plans Monday to run for governor in 2022.

"For far too long, we've had Illinois governors who were either career politicians or wealthy corporate executives who couldn't understand or empathize with the struggles the people of Illinois face," Schimpf said during a virtual event announcing his campaign.

Schimpf, a Republican from Waterloo in Monroe County, defeated Democratic candidate Sheila Simon in 2016 to represent the 58th District and served one term before deciding not to run again. Political insiders said he was considered for a federal judgeship, an appointment that never materialized. He said at the time he was "unable to commit" to another term, but didn't specify why.

An outspoken critic of incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, Schimpf could face a slew of Republican challengers in the March 2022 primary, though only one has announced plans to run. Gary Rabine, a paving company CEO from the Chicago suburbs, said he intends to enter the race, The Daily Herald reported.

After the virtual event, Schimpf was scheduled to tour the state. He starts in Algonquin then travels to Rock Island and Morris. On Tuesday, he makes stops in Decatur, Mount Vernon and Waterloo.