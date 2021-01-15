Four positive COVID-19 tests reported Thursday at BOS Center, Capitol Complex

House members elected Welch as the new speaker as the first order of business during the new session. Madigan, 78, had served as speaker for 36 of the past 38 years — a record among legislative leaders nationwide.

Hundreds of people were in the BOS Center in recent days, though the general public had little access at the BOS Center and virtually no access at the Capitol, all because of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Brown said anyone who was inside the BOS Center on Thursday or near someone who was there should get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine.

Brown said Welch got a rapid COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon that was negative. Madigan also tested negative on Thursday, Brown said.

Welch, 49, became ill from COVID-19 in the fall. He plans to self-quarantine, Brown said.

John Patterson, spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said in an email, "We have been told there was minimal contact between the affected person and our members and staff.

"To further clarify, we have been told the affected person was not on or near the Senate floor for inauguration and did not come into contact with any guests of the Senate Democratic Caucus.