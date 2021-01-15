Four positive COVID-19 tests reported Thursday at BOS Center, Capitol Complex

SPRINGFIELD — Four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in the Capitol Complex and Bank of Springfield Center shortly before or after the Illinois House and Senate concluded their sessions for the week.
It's unclear whether the outbreaks will play a role in when lawmakers will return to Springfield.
One case was confirmed in the Capitol Complex — which includes the Capitol building where the Senate met from Friday through Wednesday.
Three cases were confirmed through rapid testing at the BOS Center, where the House met from Friday through Thursday to accommodate social-distancing recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Steve Brown, an aide to House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside.
Jessica Basham, chief of staff for Welch and outgoing longtime Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago, said in an email Friday to staff and lawmakers that she received notice Thursday that her rapid test that day came back positive.
"I have been made aware of two other confirmed positives," Basham said.
The identities of the other two people who tested positive at the BOS Center, as well as the one person who tested positive in the Capitol, weren't being released.
Basham was seen Wednesday wearing a mask as she talked with a maskless Madigan, D-Chicago, on the floor of the BOS Center. The convention center is where the House spent its 5 1/2-day "lame duck" session and the first 1 1/2 days of its new session.
House members elected Welch as the new speaker as the first order of business during the new session. Madigan, 78, had served as speaker for 36 of the past 38 years — a record among legislative leaders nationwide.
Hundreds of people were in the BOS Center in recent days, though the general public had little access at the BOS Center and virtually no access at the Capitol, all because of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Brown said anyone who was inside the BOS Center on Thursday or near someone who was there should get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine.
Brown said Welch got a rapid COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon that was negative. Madigan also tested negative on Thursday, Brown said.
Welch, 49, became ill from COVID-19 in the fall. He plans to self-quarantine, Brown said.
John Patterson, spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said in an email, "We have been told there was minimal contact between the affected person and our members and staff.
"To further clarify, we have been told the affected person was not on or near the Senate floor for inauguration and did not come into contact with any guests of the Senate Democratic Caucus.
"We have been told that anyone who was in direct contact with the affected person has been contacted by phone. However, it is our understanding that none of our members or staff were in 'close contact' with the affected person as defined by the Centers for Disease Control."
The CDC recommends self-quarantine for anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more in one stretch or at different points in a day, regardless of whether masks are worn, according to Gail O'Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
The county health department is conducting contact tracing and will reach out to people who were in close contact with anyone who tested positive, according to Melaney Arnold, IDPH spokeswoman.
"Individuals who believe they may have been exposed should quarantine for 14 days and get tested in 5-7 days," Arnold said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker changed plans for an in-person news conference Friday on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead conducted the event via video conference from his home in Chicago "out of an abundance of caution," according to his press secretary, Jordan Abudayyeh.
Abudayyeh told The State Journal-Register that Pritzker, 55, was in the Senate chamber in Springfield on Wednesday.
Because of the positive test report in the Capitol Complex, Pritzker will remain home pending a negative COVID-19 test, Abudayyeh said.
"We're just being cautious, but the governor has not been identified as a close-contact and therefore will not have to quarantine for the full 14 days," she said.
Basham, 40, of Sherman, wrote in her email that she had no COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday morning but did start to show mild symptoms Thursday night. She said she is quarantining at home.
When asked whether the Capitol Complex COVID-19 case will affect the Senate's plan to return Springfield for an in-person session Jan. 26, Patterson said, "We will continue to monitor public health and safety situations and make a decision on our return to session as the date draws closer."
Brown said he hasn't been informed of any change in plans for the House to return to the BOS Center and resume its 102nd General Assembly session Feb. 2.