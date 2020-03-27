Fundraising effort led by Penny Pritzker launched to help nonprofits responding to coronavirus pandemi

A new fund that aims to help nonprofit organizations providing services in response to the new coronavirus was unveiled Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said the effort will be led by his sister, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker.

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund already had raised nearly $23 million when it was announced at the governor’s daily coronavirus briefing Thursday.

Pritzker said he has contributed $2 million of his own money to the fund, and his foundation has contributed an additional $2 million.

The money raised by the fund will be distributed to organizations around the state that are providing emergency supplies and food, housing and shelter, utility and financial assistance and expanding primary health care services, the governor said.

The United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations are operating the fund separately from the state, and all donations and distributions will be public, Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said.