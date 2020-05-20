General Assembly returns to Springfield as pandemic rocks budget plans

“If we can’t live by what everyone else has had to go through in this state of Illinois because of the governor’s order and because of this pandemic, we have no right to be in Springfield at all. None of us,” Durkin said.

Pritzker said the GOP’s first budget choice was for cuts, regardless of the pandemic. But he said it was important to preserve government support services for those in need because of the health- and economic-related effects of the coronavirus.

Republicans have made it clear that they plan to challenge Pritzker’s recent emergency rule change that would allow business owners to face a class A misdemeanor charge of up to a $2,500 fine or 364 days in jail for opening their doors in violation of the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Pritzker said the rule change was an attempt to “lighten” the penalties business owners face through a fine and citation rather than to have their businesses shut down or lose their business license.

“We’re following the law that already existed,” Pritzker said, citing Public Health laws.

Rep. Keith Wheeler of Oswego said he will attempt to block the rule change through the bipartisan Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which he co-chairs.