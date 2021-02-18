'Generous, heroic, and strong, always': Read Gov. Pritzker's State of the State Address

I know it's hard right now. I know you and your family, no matter what your circumstances, are struggling. And I know that, just as a year ago, when you needed me to be honest and tell you that this pandemic was going to affect your daily lives — right now you need someone to honestly tell you that it's going to end.

Well, it IS going to end. The marathon has been long, and I believe there is one more leg left to run. It requires patience and perseverance and courage to battle the last attacks of an invisible enemy.

But it is going to end. That is something I promise you.

In 1918 these state fairgrounds were used to save our citizens. One hundred years later, they are saving us once again, serving as one of the largest vaccination sites in Illinois.

Every year in August, these grounds have a much more joyful purpose as they host the Illinois State Fair. This place changes to meet the times — it can be a hospital or a testing center or a vaccination site or a showcase for award-winning livestock or a concert venue. It can be all of those things and not lose its fundamental character.