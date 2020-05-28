GOP lawmakers want audit of Illinois employment agency

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – A group of four Republican state representatives is calling for a state audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security to examine a data breach at the agency and its continued slow adaptation to the unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was a failure from day one, and now is the source of a data breach. These are unacceptable failures,” said state Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, in a virtual news conference Thursday.

She was joined by state Reps. Mike Marron of Fithian, Charlie Meier of Okawville and Brad Stephens of Rosemont.

Two weeks ago, Bryant alerted the governor’s office to a data breach at IDES after she received “a panicked phone call” from one of her constituents who accidentally accessed personal information of other applicants for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Bryant said after she alerted the governor’s staff, IDES’ director reached out to the constituent, who then told Bryant she could no longer access the forbidden information.

“I believed at that time that the issue had been resolved,” Bryant said. The next day, however, she received a reply from a governor’s office staffer that said officials were aware of the problem and still working to fix it.