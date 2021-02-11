GOP mocks House Dems: Meet the new rules, same as old ones

Madigan's 50-year Statehouse career was abruptly derailed by an ongoing federal investigation into a lobbyist bribery scheme which has implicated him. He has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing. But until last month, the “Velvet Hammer" ruled the House — and protected his majority — for decades by controlling the fate of virtually every piece of legislation. Those he favored made it to the floor for a vote. The rest went nowhere.

Majority Leader Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat, declared a “historical turning point” in presenting the new outline on Wednesday. He said Welch sought input from House members, that more than one-third of House members participated in video discussions of the rules or submitted suggestions, and that Welch has determined that the process is ongoing.

“We are sent here to support the kind of ideals that folks who vote for us send us down here to promote,” Harris said. “We adopt rules and laws and resolutions for the state of Illinois that bring these values into practice in our everyday lives. It’s a competition of ideas, and we need some organization ..., some guide paths to ensure that all of these ideas are appropriately heard.”