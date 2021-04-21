GOP puts new twist on Illinois redistricting plan

“I think that we're at a critical point in which changing the constitution is just not going to happen at this point, because the Democrats will not allow that question to be placed on the ballot,” said House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs. “And so we are looking for any way to be able to find an alternative.”

At issue in this year’s redistricting process is not just who draws the maps, but what population data will be used in the process.

Due to the pandemic, as well as a number of natural disasters last year, the U.S. Census Bureau will be late producing the detailed, neighborhood-level data needed for legislative redistricting. The Census Bureau has said it will have that data in an old, “legacy” format by the end of August, but it won’t be available in a more user-friendly format until late September.

Since the Illinois Constitution requires lawmakers to complete the task by June 30, Democrats have suggested using alternative data sources, including the American Community Survey, which Republicans argue is not intended to be used for redistricting purposes.