Gov. J.B. Pritzker calls for more ventilators

“In the latter half of April when we think we might be peaking, there are no ventilators available," he said. “New York does not look like it will be coming off its peak by the time we’re hitting peak so the idea of moving ventilators from New York to other places, I pray to God that’s true, but right now it doesn’t look like that will be true.”

Pritzker threw jabs at Trump after Tapper played a clip of Trump criticizing states for being underprepared and relying on the federal government.

“The president does not understand the word ‘federal.' ‘Federal Emergency Management Agency,’” Pritzker said. “We have a state emergency management agency, but if he were right, why would we ever need a Federal Emergency Management Agency? It’s because individual states can’t possibly do what the federal government can do.”

States don’t have the power to use the Defense Production Act, Pritzker said. He also noted that intelligence sources advised the federal government in January and February, but no action was taken.

“If they had started in February building ventilators, getting ready for this pandemic, we would not have the problems that we have today, and frankly, very many fewer people would die,” Pritzker said.

