Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorses Joe Biden ahead of Illinois’ Tuesday primary

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination on Monday, a day before the state’s primary election, saying the former vice president is the best to defeat Republican President Donald Trump this fall.
“As our nation faces some of the biggest challenges of our time, I know Vice President Joe Biden is the right candidate to beat Donald Trump and lead us into a new era. It’s time to unite as Democrats to restore respect to our nation’s highest office,” Pritzker said in a news release from the Biden campaign. “Joe will stand on the side of working families and serve as a partner to us in Illinois as we work to create good paying jobs, expand healthcare and invest in education.”
While there has been no reliable polling in Illinois, Biden is widely perceived to have a solid lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and has received an overwhelming share of endorsements from the state’s top political leaders including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a number of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation as well as state and local elected officials.
Voters in Ohio, Florida and Arizona also are casting ballots on Tuesday, but Biden has the clear electoral advantage after racking up a series of big wins on Super Tuesday and last week in Michigan, Missouri, Idaho and Mississippi. Biden, who holds an 890-to-736 delegate lead, also has a close lead in Washington state, while Sanders only won North Dakota last week.
As the nation grapples with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the candidates have had to modify their campaigns to adapt to less direct interaction with voters.
"After four years of Donald Trump’s failure to lead with honor, tell the truth, or stand up for the middle class, we need a steady hand and a President who is ready to move our nation past the divisiveness and vitriol that have become the norm in 2020. I trust Joe to lead with his head and heart, to do what’s right, and to get things done for the American people.”