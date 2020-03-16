Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorses Joe Biden ahead of Illinois’ Tuesday primary

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination on Monday, a day before the state’s primary election, saying the former vice president is the best to defeat Republican President Donald Trump this fall.

“As our nation faces some of the biggest challenges of our time, I know Vice President Joe Biden is the right candidate to beat Donald Trump and lead us into a new era. It’s time to unite as Democrats to restore respect to our nation’s highest office,” Pritzker said in a news release from the Biden campaign. “Joe will stand on the side of working families and serve as a partner to us in Illinois as we work to create good paying jobs, expand healthcare and invest in education.”

While there has been no reliable polling in Illinois, Biden is widely perceived to have a solid lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and has received an overwhelming share of endorsements from the state’s top political leaders including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a number of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation as well as state and local elected officials.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}