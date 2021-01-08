Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposes quashing tax breaks for businesses as General Assembly returns to Springfield

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposal also would improve information sharing between law enforcement agencies regarding officers’ disciplinary records.

The legislation is the result of discussions with groups ranging from law enforcement associations to the American Civil Liberties Union after Raoul first proposed a new licensing process for police officers amid the public outcry over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer in May, the attorney general said.

“It’s something that shouldn’t be characterized as anti-law enforcement,” Raoul said. “It’s actually very much pro-law enforcement, pro the integrity of law enforcement.”

His office is still reviewing the larger criminal justice overhaul proposal, but Raoul is backing one provision that would give his office the authority to investigate law enforcement agencies in the state for a “pattern or practice” of unconstitutional policing. That would be similar to the U.S. Department of Justice investigation that eventually led to a consent decree with the Chicago Police Department after the murder of Laquan McDonald in 2014 by Officer Jason Van Dyke.