Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s clean energy pitch offers limited subsidies for nuclear plants and increased oversight of ComEd

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is supporting short-term subsidies for two threatened Illinois nuclear plants as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of energy policy his office says would put the state on a path to 100% clean power by 2050.

The proposal represents a balancing act for Pritzker, who is attempting to preserve high-paying union jobs at Exelon’s Byron and Dresden nuclear plants while also seeking accountability from a company whose subsidiary, Commonwealth Edison, has admitted to engaging in bribery in an effort to win support for legislation that included nuclear subsidies in 2016.

Exelon has threatened to close the two plants this year if it doesn’t get assistance from Springfield.

The governor’s plan, to be introduced in the General Assembly on Thursday, would provide less than $70 million in annual subsidies over five years for the two plants, according to Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, Pritzker’s point man on energy policy.

“What we don’t want to do is be in a situation where we are not just saving the good union jobs and the clean power at those plants but also providing additional shareholder subsidies so fat cats outside the state of Illinois can get richer,” Mitchell said.