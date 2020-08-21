Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax: Here’s what you need to know

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois voters in November will be deciding on an issue that will impact both the state’s financial future and their own pocketbooks: an amendment to the state Constitution that would replace Illinois’s flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate structure.

Why change the way income is taxed? And how would the new rate affect what residents end up paying?

Here is your one-stop guide to the proposed amendment: Where it came from, how it’s proposed to work and who will ultimately be affected.

