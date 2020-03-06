Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to base $1.4 billion in state spending next year on outcome of graduated tax vote 'raises credit risks,’ ratings agency says

Pritzker put a positive spin on the assessments of his spending plan Friday at an unrelated event in Bensenville. “The budget was actually hailed and called out as a successful proposal by both of the rating agencies that put out statements about it,” he said.

“I’ve never said that we would solve all the problems in one year’s budget,” Pritzker said. “But I have said that it’s important that we are consistent and persistent at addressing the challenges that we have in the state.”

S&P also noted that there has been no word from a task force Pritzker created more than a year ago to recommend state assets that could be sold or transferred to infuse cash into the five statewide pension systems.

Pritzker said the group is still working on crafting legislation that would allow those transfers to take place.

“It isn’t the case today that you could just take an asset and move it into the five pension systems,” he said.

