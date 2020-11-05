Gov. J.B. Pritzker says House Speaker Michael Madigan should step down as party chairman

When asked if that meant he supported new party leadership, Pritzker said, "Yes."

ComEd admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement signed with the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois in July that its top administrators offered no-work lobbyist jobs and sub-contracts to allies of Madigan in exchange for favorable legislation. Madigan is identified in the document only as House speaker. He has not been charged with a crime and denies wrongdoing.

His spokeswomen did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, who cruised to re-election to a fifth term on Tuesday, told WTTW-TV that Democrats "paid a heavy price" for Madigan's refusal to step away from the party chairmanship. He also has rebuffed calls to give up the speaker's gavel, which has had held for 35 of the past 37 years, controlling Springfield's agenda and choosing the politicians who pursue it.

"Candidates who had little or no connection with him whatsoever were being tarred as Madigan allies who are behind corruption," Durbin said.