Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs firefighter pension bill Mayor Lori Lightfoot says could lead to higher property taxes

As of 2018, the system was only 18.4% funded, with unfunded liabilities totaling more than $5 billion.

“If we ever hope to right our financial ship, we must finally put an end to the irresponsible behavior that put us here in the first place,” Martwick said in statement. “This law simply ensures that the city confronts the true costs of its pension obligations and makes the difficult decisions it needs to make today.”

Martwick said the new law is not a benefit enhancement. “For 45 years, the city has given every firefighter a higher benefit than was written into the law. This change makes the law comply with those four decades of practice to ensure the city budgets the appropriate amount for that benefit,” he said.

Lightfoot and business groups urged Pritzker to veto the bill, arguing that the cost to taxpayers would be too high.

Lightfoot sent a letter to aldermen on April 1 urging them to oppose the bill. She said it would double pension costs by $18 million to $30 million each year.