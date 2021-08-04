Gov. J.B. Pritzker to issue mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for some state workers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday will issue a mask mandate for preschool through high school students and staff statewide and a vaccine mandate for state employees in prisons, veterans homes and other congregate settings as Illinois tries to blunt a fourth spike of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told The Chicago Tribune.

As the fall semester approaches, school boards across the state have grappled with the decision of whether to require masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued new guidelines including a recommendation that everyone wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Chicago Public Schools, the state’s largest district, had already made the decision to require masks but other districts have made them optional in the face of vocal opposition from some parents.

Pritzker, who’s made his handling of the pandemic central to his reelection bid next year, is stopping short of requiring all state workers to get vaccinated but will mandate it in settings where people are in the direct care of the state, including prisons, juvenile detention facilities and veterans homes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first-term Democrat has faced fierce criticism over the deaths of dozens on veterans in COVID-19 outbreaks at state run homes.

Vaccine uptake has been sluggish among employees at some homes run by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, with 63% of employees at five homes — including a brand-new one in Chicago that hasn’t opened to residents — fully vaccinated as of July 23, according to the department. That’s compared with 98% of residents of those facilities.

Statewide, a little less than 59% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Illinois follows states such as New York, California and North Carolina in requiring vaccinations for all or some employees.

This is a developing story that will be updated.