Gov. J.B. Pritzker warns of widening Illinois budget deficit over next five years without action, says cuts alone won’t be enough

Pritzker noted that his agency directors already have been asked to come up with 5% cuts in their current-year budgets — something that would translate to 10% cuts across a full year.

But the report said Pritzker believes “revenue adjustments need to be considered as well.” It said Pritzker will work with lawmakers to “identify corporate and business tax loopholes that can be closed and tax adjustments that can be made that will minimize the impact to lower- and middle-class families while ensuring that Illinois can meet its financial responsibilities.”

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Pritzker had counted on voter ratification of his proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed Illinois to move from its currently mandated flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate tax with a levy that increases along with wealth. A tax schedule that would have gone into effect Jan. 1 if the amendment passed would have raised an estimated $1.27 billion for the current budget year and $3.4 billion over the course of a year.

Supporters of the proposal warned that rejection of the amendment could lead to a 20% increase in the state’s current 4.95% personal income tax rate, taking it to 5.95%.