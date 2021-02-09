Gov. J.B. Pritzker won’t seek to raise income taxes or overall spending in budget proposal he’ll present to lawmakers next week

The plan Pritzker will present next week would keep overall spending flat, according to the governor’s office, but would “strengthen” some agencies, including those the on the front lines of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the departments of Public Health and Employment Security.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the second year in a row, Pritzker will propose a spending plan that falls short of the funding requirements in the landmark education funding overhaul his predecessor, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, signed into law in 2017, one of the few major bipartisan pieces of legislation during his single term.

The law calls for the state to increase funding for elementary and secondary education by $350 million each year. Last year, Pritzker proposed making a portion of that funding increase contingent on voter approval of the graduated income tax. The spending plan Pritzker ultimately signed into law for the budget year that ends June 30 held state funding for schools flat.

An influx of federal funding for schools will help make up the difference, and Pritzker remains " committed to ensuring that education is fully funded in future years,” his office said.

Pritzker faces high stakes as he prepares to present his third state spending plan to lawmakers.