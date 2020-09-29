Gov. Pritkzer to isolate for 14 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and his close contacts will isolate for 14 days after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said Tuesday.

The governor's office did not release any identifying details about the staff member, who received a negative result after being tested Wednesday during the weekly COVID-19 testing for the governor's office.

The staffer tested positive after experiencing symptoms and being tested again Monday.

The staffer attended events with the governor on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles. Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions, the governor's office said.

The staffer has been interviewed and a contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified. Organizers at each affected event have also been contacted, according to the governor's office.

All staff who currently report to the office are being tested and must test negative before reporting back to the office, the governor's office said. All samples that were run Monday to test for COVID-19 came back negative, the governor's office said.